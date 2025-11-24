A Pill That Could Extend Your Life Up To 150 Years
If you could live to 150 years old, would you like to? This is an interesting dilemma. I guess it all depends on how your body would age.
Everyone who gets older knows that once you hit your 50's and 60's things get a little more painful. Could you image how you'd feel at 130? Ouch. Or would you age differently? That is the question, nobody seems to be answering.
The Daily Mirror says Lonvi Biosciences has developed a pill that can potentially extend life to 150 years. The pill's key ingredient is derived from grape seeds and has shown promising results in animal trials. Lonvi's chief technology officer believes living to 150 is achievable in a few years. The research is part of China's focus on anti-aging efforts