What Foods You Can Take Onboard A Plane This Thanksgiving

So you want to take your famous stuffing across this country for Thanksgiving. Be aware that some things are not allowed on board a plane. The TSA is advising people…

So you want to take your famous stuffing across this country for Thanksgiving. Be aware that some things are not allowed on board a plane.

The TSA is advising people traveling with Thanksgiving food dishes to pack them in their checked baggage. Cranberry sauce, creamy dips, spreads, gift baskets that contain liquid, mustard, salsa, jams, and salad dressings should all be packed.

The TSA tells ABC, "Anything that presents a potential threat is looked at as a prohibited item. Items that have high concentrations of liquids fit that category. We have to err on the side of caution. The rule of thumb should be, if it's questionable, you should ship them or bake or buy them on the opposite end of your trip. When the turkey goes through the X-ray machine, if there were an explosive in the cavity, we would see it. TSA workers are not permitted to eat perishable items left behind. Any food items are disposed of, just like bottles of water."

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
