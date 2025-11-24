What Foods You Can Take Onboard A Plane This Thanksgiving

The TSA tells ABC, "Anything that presents a potential threat is looked at as a prohibited item. Items that have high concentrations of liquids fit that category. We have to err on the side of caution. The rule of thumb should be, if it's questionable, you should ship them or bake or buy them on the opposite end of your trip. When the turkey goes through the X-ray machine, if there were an explosive in the cavity, we would see it. TSA workers are not permitted to eat perishable items left behind. Any food items are disposed of, just like bottles of water."