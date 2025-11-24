Zach Top Wins New Artist Award at 59th CMA Awards

Behind the scenes at the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards, the winners of the night couldn't help but feel full of gratitude and a slight sense of humility. The evening celebrated not only excellence in music but also mentorship, perseverance, faith, and the enduring legacies of legends like Willie Nelson and Merle Haggard.

New Artist of the Year winner Zach Top captured one of the most telling moments of the night: “I didn't even think this was possible,” he marveled. “People that sang country music on my radio and on my cassette tapes and won CMA awards were like mythical creatures; it wasn't a real-life thing to me. No one in my world had any connection to anything in this world.” His sentiment underscored the awe-inspiring leap from fan to award-winner.

For vocal group winner The Red Clay Strays, faith and staying power were the center of their success. “Just not giving up, first of all, that's really the main secret, is you just don't quit, it's as simple as that,” lead singer Brandon Coleman said. “And we just trusted God a lot through all of it, even when we should've quit.” Their win is a testament to resilience in the face of adversity.

Riley Green, riding the momentum of his hit with Ella Langley, credited fans with helping his song gain traction: “They've got to feel ownership. ‘You Look Like You Love Me' was — Ella may've known it was a hit. I certainly didn't…” he recalled. “But then we played it on the road, you know, it became a thing.” His comments reflect the critical role of audience engagement in the song's journey.

First-time Male Vocalist of the Year winner Cody Johnson traced his win back to Merle Haggard's influence: “I met him once. He signed my guitar. He taught me more about songwriting and being a vocalist than anybody else in the country music genre.” His acknowledgment spotlighted how Haggard's mentorship continues to ripple through country music.