America’s Favorite Thanksgiving Pie

I love a pumpkin pie. It must be smothered in whip cream or it falls from my number one spot. I never have been much of and apple pie guy….

Rob Tanner
slice of apple pie on a plate as we celebrate National Pi Day
Debbie Nance

I love a pumpkin pie. It must be smothered in whip cream or it falls from my number one spot. I never have been much of and apple pie guy. One pie that stands on it's own is cheesecake. Ok, maybe that's not a pie, but it's so good!

I put the Tanner in the Morning show to the test on pies. Which is America's favorite? I should have known I could not fool these people when it comes to pie. Here is how the breakdown came out.

A survey by Delta Dental reveals Americans favorite pies for Thanksgiving.

pumpkin 36%

pecan 17%

apple 14%

sweet potato 10%

chocolate 9%

lemon meringue 4%

cherry 3%

blueberry 3%

strawberry 2%

Do you agree with the order? Pie fans time to speak or forever hold you peace... or piece of pie.

Rob Tanner
Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years.
