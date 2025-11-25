America’s Favorite Thanksgiving Pie
I love a pumpkin pie. It must be smothered in whip cream or it falls from my number one spot. I never have been much of and apple pie guy. One pie that stands on it's own is cheesecake. Ok, maybe that's not a pie, but it's so good!
I put the Tanner in the Morning show to the test on pies. Which is America's favorite? I should have known I could not fool these people when it comes to pie. Here is how the breakdown came out.
A survey by Delta Dental reveals Americans favorite pies for Thanksgiving.
pumpkin 36%
pecan 17%
apple 14%
sweet potato 10%
chocolate 9%
lemon meringue 4%
cherry 3%
blueberry 3%
strawberry 2%
Do you agree with the order? Pie fans time to speak or forever hold you peace... or piece of pie.