Backstage Country
Post Malone’s Bar to Feed First Responders for Free This Thanksgiving

Yvette Dela Cruz
Post Malone acknowledges the audience during the Austin Post Runway Show in Paris, France
Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Post Malone has chart-topping hits, a bar named after himself, and is also proving once again that his heart is as big as his fanbase. This Thanksgiving week, his Nashville bar, Posty's, is serving up free meals for first responders.  

A Bar with a Mission to Give Back

Since many first responders are often unable to celebrate holidays with their families, Malone is offering free meals to on-duty, uniformed first responders as a thoughtful gesture. From November 26 to 28, Posty’s has a seat (and a meal) waiting for first responders.  

The bar’s official Instagram account announced, “To the ladies and gentlemen who keep Nashville safe each day, we’d love to thank you for your service! On-duty, uniformed first responders are invited to please join us Wednesday, November 26, through Friday, November 28, to enjoy a complimentary meal at Posty’s!”

Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Sadly, the “I Had Some Help” singer will not be making any surprise appearance at his bar since he will be in Dallas this Thanksgiving to headline the halftime show during the Dallas Cowboys game against the Kansas City Chiefs.  

Malone also posted a carousel of photos announcing the news of his performance. He can be seen wearing a blue Dallas Cowboys jacket, paired with a white cowboy hat. The caption reads, “Honored to be part of the @dallascowboys @salvationarmyus red kettle kickoff halftime show. see y’all on thanksgiving.”

He said, “I’m from Texas. I grew up a Cowboys fan and have been watching this halftime show for years. It’s a real honor to be part of the Red Kettle Kickoff with The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys and help bring hope to so many people.”  

Charlotte Jones, chief brand officer and co-owner of the Dallas Cowboys, expressed her excitement for Malone’s performance and how it would help bring awareness to the Red Kettle campaign: “The Red Kettle Campaign is more than a tradition — it’s a lifeline. Every ring of a bell is a reminder that small acts of generosity can spark real joy. We’re proud to stand with The Salvation Army once again and are so excited for our biggest fan, Post Malone, to share his immense talent and energy with fans nationwide,” according to Whiskey Riff.

Catch the game and Post Malone's performance on Thursday, November 27, at 3:30 PM on CBS.

Post Malone
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
