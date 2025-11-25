Backstage Country
Some Claim Parts Of Eddie Murphy’s Life Were Excluded From Documentary

Rob Tanner
Emma McIntyre / Staff-Getty Images

Most Hollywood stars like to keep parts of their life from the public. Now comes the story that Eddie Murphy's story left out an important detail about his struggle with something.

Radar Online claims Eddie Murphy's severe germaphobia was excluded from his Netflix documentary. 

Sources say, "The documentary celebrates Eddie's brilliance, but it leaves out the scale of the routines he lives by. It shows him looking affable and relaxed at his mansion, but the place is huge and is basically his bubble. He rarely leaves it as he loves routine and cleanliness. The truth is far stranger and far sadder than what made the final cut. He's basically not normal! There's a whole world he keeps sealed off – the film only shows the parts he's comfortable revealing. He's even more locked into routine now. It's got to the point where he rarely steps outside the estate. Germs on sets, in studios, on press tours – he just can't handle it anymore."

If this is true, it must be hard for Eddie to work. I hope he is able to overcome it.

Rob TannerEditor
