10 People To Avoid Bringing As A Holidate This Season
You have a holiday party to go to, and you have decided to bring a guest. Sounds easy. Just be careful who you choose to accompany you. Some guests can…
You have a holiday party to go to, and you have decided to bring a guest. Sounds easy. Just be careful who you choose to accompany you. Some guests can be more of a pain than you really need. Here is a rundown of suggestions on who you should leave at home.
According to a article by Elite Daily
1. Your ex
2. Your overly political friend
3. Your clingy coworker
4. Your messy friend
5. Your friend who always gets too drunk
6. Your gossip-loving friend
7. Your judgmental family member
8. Your overly competitive friend
9. Your friend who can't dance
10. Your friend who never stops talking
I have experienced some of these. Heck, I might be a few of these. Sometimes it's just better to go alone.