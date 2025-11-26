Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

10 People To Avoid Bringing As A Holidate This Season

You have a holiday party to go to, and you have decided to bring a guest. Sounds easy. Just be careful who you choose to accompany you. Some guests can…

Rob Tanner
Young family couple quarreled over mobile phone and social networks, man and woman sad during the New Year holidays and Christmas.

This couple is fighting over missing dates over the holidays.

Getty Images / Liubomyr Vorona

You have a holiday party to go to, and you have decided to bring a guest. Sounds easy. Just be careful who you choose to accompany you. Some guests can be more of a pain than you really need. Here is a rundown of suggestions on who you should leave at home.

According to a article by Elite Daily

1. Your ex

2. Your overly political friend

3. Your clingy coworker

4. Your messy friend

5. Your friend who always gets too drunk

6. Your gossip-loving friend

7. Your judgmental family member

8. Your overly competitive friend

9. Your friend who can't dance

10. Your friend who never stops talking

I have experienced some of these. Heck, I might be a few of these. Sometimes it's just better to go alone.

AvoidHolidate
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Whiskey is poured from a bottle into a glass with ice. Glass of whiskey on a black reflective background. In the background bottles with various alcoholic drinks.
Human InterestOfficials Urge Alcohol Safety Plans As ‘Blackout Wednesday’ Hits
charlotte light the knights
Local NewsCharlotte Knights Open Holiday Festival at Truist Field Wednesday
Top 10 Thanksgiving Foods You Shouldn’t Give Your Dog
Country 103.7Top 10 Thanksgiving Foods You Shouldn’t Give Your DogRob Tanner
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect