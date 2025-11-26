Teddy Swims Scores Diamond Certification for ‘Lose Control’ as Track Becomes 200th Song to Reach Milestone

Teddy Swims reaches another milestone as “Lose Control” is officially certified Diamond, becoming the 200th song in U.S. history to surpass 10 million certified units. The achievement arrives as Swims earns his second GRAMMY nomination, this time for Best Pop Vocal Album for I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), solidifying his status as a two-time nominee heading into the 68th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

“Teddy Swims is a once-in-a-generation talent who defies genres, making him truly unique in today's music landscape,” Warner EVP of promotion and commerce Mike Chester told Billboard last year. “When we began promoting ‘Lose Control,' our journey was carefully planned. From the start, we noticed that the song was resonating in various pockets of culture, creating a strong and diverse fanbase.”

In 2024, “Lose Control” topped the Billboard Hot 100 and multiple airplay charts, ultimately setting records as the longest-running Top 10 hit and logging the longest run in Hot 100 history. The track held on the chart for 112 weeks before departing following an October rule change that limits chart duration for songs falling below a specific rank. Globally, the single has reached almost 5 billion streams.

Swims previously earned a nomination for Best New Artist at the 67th GRAMMYs and performed “Lose Control” during that ceremony. Following the January release of Part 2, he launched an extensive world tour with sold-out arena dates across North America, Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and Singapore. He wrapped the I've Tried Everything But Therapy World Tour this fall and is preparing to host his annual Kegmas charity event in Atlanta this December.

He recently released “Gone Gone Gone,” a collaboration with David Guetta and Tones and I, which debuted as a top-added track at Top 40 and Hot AC and has been steadily climbing the charts. The collaboration adds momentum ahead of Swims' scheduled appearances at Coachella and Stagecoach next year.