Top 10 Thanksgiving Foods You Shouldn’t Give Your Dog
It is very tempting to feed your dog from the table. Especially if it's Thanksgiving. You are enjoying all the delicious foods, why shouldn't your doggy? Stop! There are a lot of foods that can be dangerous for dogs. Here is a quick rundown.
According to the AKC
1. Ham - high in sodium and can cause kidney damage or seizures
2. Turkey fat and skin - can lead to upset stomach and pancreatitis
3. Foods with bone attached - can be a choking hazard
4. Butter - avoid high-fat content
5. Seasonings including salt and pepper - can be harmful to dogs
6. Greasy sides like mashed potatoes - can cause digestive issues
7. Stuffing - contains herbs and spices that are not safe for dogs
8. Gravy - high in fat and sodium
9. Chocolate desserts - toxic for dogs
10. Alcohol - can cause severe health problems in dogs.
Always consult your veterinarian before feeding something to your dog that may be questionable.