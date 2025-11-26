Backstage Country
Top 10 Thanksgiving Foods You Shouldn’t Give Your Dog

Rob Tanner

Group of dog walkers – Getty Images Stock Photo

Getty Images Stock Photo

It is very tempting to feed your dog from the table. Especially if it's Thanksgiving. You are enjoying all the delicious foods, why shouldn't your doggy? Stop! There are a lot of foods that can be dangerous for dogs. Here is a quick rundown.

According to the AKC

1. Ham - high in sodium and can cause kidney damage or seizures

2. Turkey fat and skin - can lead to upset stomach and pancreatitis

3. Foods with bone attached - can be a choking hazard

4. Butter - avoid high-fat content

5. Seasonings including salt and pepper - can be harmful to dogs

6. Greasy sides like mashed potatoes - can cause digestive issues

7. Stuffing - contains herbs and spices that are not safe for dogs

8. Gravy - high in fat and sodium

9. Chocolate desserts - toxic for dogs

10. Alcohol - can cause severe health problems in dogs.

Always consult your veterinarian before feeding something to your dog that may be questionable.

Rob Tanner
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
