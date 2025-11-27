This Day in Country History: November 27

Nov. 27, 2017, saw a fun Country Music Association Christmas special, and Blake Shelton was named Sexiest Man Alive in the very same day's People magazine release. Also on this day in country music history, a group of nine women, including notable country talents, were inducted into the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

From Reba McEntire to Blake Shelton, these big names enjoyed milestones on Nov. 27:

2017: Reba McEntire, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Young, and Dan + Shay were among the performers as the CMA Country Christmas special aired on TV. Other acts taking to the stage included Little Big Town, Dustin Lynch, Trisha Yearwood, and Lady A, and audiences were treated to songs such as "Jingle Bells," "Winter Wonderland," and "Mary, Did You Know?"

Cultural Milestones

Several country music legends were honored on Nov. 27:

2017: The late Mel Tillis's funeral was held in Clarksville, Tennessee, with attendees including Charley Pride, Bobby Bare, and Jeannie Seely. Tillis was a beloved country music entertainer, a member of the Grand Ole Opry, and a Country Music Hall of Famer. He died on Nov. 19, 2017.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Little Big Town and Kenny Chesney had memorable moments on Nov. 27:

2012: Kenny Chesney's album Greatest Hits II received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America, following its Gold certification on June 30, 2010. Hit songs from the record included "Beer in Mexico" and "When the Sun Goes Down."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Two deaths rocked the country music industry on Nov. 27:

2011: Ricky Skaggs's percussionist, Tom Roady, died at the age of 62. Sadly, Roady passed away in his sleep on a tour bus as he, Skaggs, and other members of Ricky Skaggs and The Whites headed to a show on the "Skaggs Family Christmas" tour.

