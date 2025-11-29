How To Control Your Holiday Spending

The Hoptown Chronicle says the average American plans to spend over $1,000 on gifts this holiday season. Business professor Jay L. Zagorsky suggests using cash instead of credit to control spending. “Using cash helps you spend less because of the 'pain of paying.” Spending paper money causes a momentary feeling of regret, research in consumer psychology shows. This, in turn, helps slow down purchases. People don’t feel the same pain when they use credit cards, because the bill comes due in the future. In the long run, paying cash for things is cheaper because you don’t have to pay interest on purchases. About half of all credit card users carry a balance each month. With the average balance currently over $6,000, the interest alone on charging gifts can cost you hundreds of dollars.’’