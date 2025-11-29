Tastes Great … Less Wrapping

She tells the Daily Record: "What more can the men want - other than me going out and buying the presents for them?"It's well known that blokes are notoriously bad at wrapping presents, and most of them definitely don't like shopping. Hopefully, I can bring some Christmas cheer to customers, and they seem to be lapping it up. I was just thinking about doing something to try to get people into the pub. I'm glad to say this seems to be working. And it's good fun, too. I'm quite happy to take them off their hands and do the wrapping. I can see myself being wrapped up in this right up to Christmas Eve!"