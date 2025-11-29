Tastes Great … Less Wrapping
The Phoenix Pub, in Inverness, England, is expected to be swamped with male shoppers this holiday season. Owner Andie Gaston started a gift wrapping service where shoppers down beers while she wraps their gifts.
She tells the Daily Record: "What more can the men want - other than me going out and buying the presents for them?"It's well known that blokes are notoriously bad at wrapping presents, and most of them definitely don't like shopping. Hopefully, I can bring some Christmas cheer to customers, and they seem to be lapping it up. I was just thinking about doing something to try to get people into the pub. I'm glad to say this seems to be working. And it's good fun, too. I'm quite happy to take them off their hands and do the wrapping. I can see myself being wrapped up in this right up to Christmas Eve!"
Now that is genius! Sure beats just having the store wrap the gift. I am an awful wrapper. Gift bags have saved me on many occasions. How about you?