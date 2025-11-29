Tastes Great … Less Wrapping

Backstage Country
Rob Tanner
Unique Gift Wrapping Ideas For The Holidays
The Phoenix Pub, in Inverness, England, is expected to be swamped with male shoppers this holiday season. Owner Andie Gaston started a gift wrapping service where shoppers down beers while she wraps their gifts.

She tells the Daily Record: "What more can the men want - other than me going out and buying the presents for them?"It's well known that blokes are notoriously bad at wrapping presents, and most of them definitely don't like shopping. Hopefully, I can bring some Christmas cheer to customers, and they seem to be lapping it up. I was just thinking about doing something to try to get people into the pub. I'm glad to say this seems to be working. And it's good fun, too. I'm quite happy to take them off their hands and do the wrapping. I can see myself being wrapped up in this right up to Christmas Eve!"

Now that is genius! Sure beats just having the store wrap the gift. I am an awful wrapper. Gift bags have saved me on many occasions. How about you?

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
