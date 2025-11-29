Thanksgiving Leftovers Rules
All that leftover food from Thanksgiving, how long does it last? There are different rules for dissent items. I would say if you’re hesitant. Skip it and toss it out….
Thanksgiving leftovers should be eaten within four days or frozen to ensure safety. Leftovers that are properly stored can be eaten within seven days of being cooked or opened. Certain types of food, such as cooked meat or poultry and salads with macaroni or eggs, should be eaten within three to five days. The USDA recommends refrigerating leftovers within two hours of cooking or taking them out of the fridge.
I have to admit the leftovers don't last long around my house. Don't know why, but for some reason, they taste even better than the original meal. Gobble up, but please enjoy safely.