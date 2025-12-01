Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Are Office Holiday Parties Gone With The Wind?

A new survey by CFO.com revealed recently that 64% of employees have stopped attending their office holiday parties. We’ll dive into a number of reasons for the decline and look…

Debbie Nance
office holiday parties
(Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

A new survey by CFO.com revealed recently that 64% of employees have stopped attending their office holiday parties. We'll dive into a number of reasons for the decline and look at what employees would prefer instead.

Office Holiday Parties Going Away

First of all, many companies have scaled back or cut out office holiday parties all together due to expense and employee behavior. Maybe you've been at the office gathering where that one employee dips a little too much into the egg nog and does or says inappropriate things. I've heard tales of folks stepping so far over the line at the party that they end up losing their job.

Study Findings

This same study offered up that Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012) is one of the most likely groups interested in attending holiday office parties. However, on the other end of that work life balance idea, 36% of people don't attend the party because they like to keep their personal and professional lives separate.

And, nearly a third don't attend because they don't like spending time away from their family. I'm out of luck on that one since I work with my spouse. Luckily, we don't really have a party much to speak of at our company. Back in the day when we did, spouses weren't allowed. So, we joked that since we were married, neither of us could bring our spouse. That's how we got out of attending. LOL.

What We'd Rather Have

Now, let's get to what employees would rather have in place of the money companies might spend on office holiday parties. The study indicates 69% of employees prefer a bonus over a holiday party. It's been a very long time since I worked for a company that offered up even a tiny Christmas bonus. And by tiny, I mean we got $50 or a ham. But, I'm with the folks that would prefer the bonus! I mean, who wouldn't? Office parties tend to be boring anyway.

So, if you get a bonus, cheers! If your company has a party...be careful, and make sure you can stay employed in the new year!

Holidayoffice parties
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
Related Stories
k&w cafeteria closing
Human InterestK&W Cafeterias Closes All Locations ‘Effective Immediately’
People walk through Rockefeller Center two days before Christmas in midtown Manhattan in New York City.
Human InterestNew York City Tops Top 30 List of 2025 Christmas Holiday Travel DestinationsBrandon Plotnick
Female Pickleball player is returning a serve on an outdoor court.
Human InterestPickleball Is Getting Its Own Reality Series Now – Yes, ReallyBrandon Plotnick
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect