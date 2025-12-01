Riley Green Hints at Another Ella Langley Duet in the Future

If you thought Riley Green and Ella Langley were going to drop one hit, smile politely, and accept all the awards, Green is here basically telling us that they will do it again. In a recent interview, Green hinted that another collaboration with Langley is practically inevitable. His exact words? “It would be really difficult not to try to do another song with Ella.”

Riley Green Open to More Collab with Ella Langley

ICYMI, during the recently concluded CMA Awards, Green and Langley won three out of four nominations. Their duet “You Look Like You Love Me” won Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year. Their other collaboration, “Don’t Mind If I Do,” was nominated for Musical Event of the Year.

Both Green and Langley were among the most nominated artists during the night (Langley with six and Green with four).

Since their partnership works, with “You Look Like You Love Me” achieving 2x platinum certification from the RIAA, aside from winning major country music awards (the track also won two ACM Awards: Visual Media of the Year and Single of the Year), naturally, another duet is in the cards for these two.

When Chemistry Meets Country Music

The chemistry between the two helped the track sell that they were also rumored to be dating in real life. However, Green put that rumor to rest when he attended the CMA Awards 2025 with lifestyle and beauty influencer Bryana Ferringer (Tucker Wetmore’s ex and allegedly the inspiration behind his song, “Proving Me Right”).

Nevertheless, the professional relationship between the two still seemed to be going strong, with Green saying in a recent interview (via Whiskey Riff) that he’s open to another duet with Langley. “It would be really difficult not to try to do another song with Ella because that’s really worked well. I think any collaboration that I do has got to be something that’s really organic.”