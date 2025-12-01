THC Turkey Gravy Is A Bad Idea

This may be one of the dumbest things you can do. It is also dangerous!

Sunset magazine recently suggested serving "THC-laced turkey gravy" in order to smooth over uncomfortable conversations with family members during Thanksgiving.

The article states, "Grandma won't care about your new tattoo after slurping up this stuff — in fact, she might want one of her own! Will your stuffy uncle ever stop talking? Maybe, after he eats this gravy (or at least you might not care what he says, after you’ve eaten it too)."

The magazine later updated the article to stress that readers should NOT dose family members with THC without their permission.