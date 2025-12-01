Backstage Country
THC Turkey Gravy Is A Bad Idea

This may be one of the dumbest things you can do. It is also dangerous! Sunset magazine recently suggested serving “THC-laced turkey gravy” in order to smooth over uncomfortable conversations…

This may be one of the dumbest things you can do. It is also dangerous!

Sunset magazine recently suggested serving "THC-laced turkey gravy" in order to smooth over uncomfortable conversations with family members during Thanksgiving.

The article states, "Grandma won't care about your new tattoo after slurping up this stuff — in fact, she might want one of her own! Will your stuffy uncle ever stop talking? Maybe, after he eats this gravy (or at least you might not care what he says, after you’ve eaten it too)."

The magazine later updated the article to stress that readers should NOT dose family members with THC without their permission.

May I suggest that you all just try to get along. Or if you are at odds that much, just don't invite that person or family. I think drugging them is not the answer, might have you end up in jail too. I am pretty sure this article was written as a joke, please consider it that, and don't attempt.

