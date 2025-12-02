Dishin’ With Debbie’s Green Bean Bundles

Backstage Country
I have to say that when I first heard of this dish, I though it was one of the most unusual combinations of flavors ever.  But once I tasted these Green Bean Bundles, I was hooked. So, as you start to plan your Christmas dinner, I wanted to share the recipe with you.

When I First Had Green Bean Bundles

We were visiting my husband’s family for Christmas, and my mother-in-law was preparing the big feast.  I started to smell the most amazing aroma coming from the kitchen.  I went exploring to find a mixture of brown sugar, butter and garlic warming on top of the stove.  This was the start of what I would later learn was something called green bean bundles.  

They were these elegant little bundles of fresh green beans, wrapped up in bacon and baked in this luxurious sauce that was bubbling away on the stove.  We always serve these bundles alongside our stuffed tenderloin for Christmas.  They appear super fancy, but come together very easily… making Green Bean Bundles perfect for a holiday gathering, or anytime you want a slightly unique veggie side dish.

Why Turkey Bacon?

You may wonder when you read the recipe why I chose turkey bacon rather than the traditional bacon. First of all, back in the day we went through a period when we decided that turkey bacon was a healthier option. I still love regular bacon, and that's what I have these days when I eat bacon. But, more importantly, the turkey bacon works better in this recipe. I tried Green Bean Bundles with regular bacon, and they were simply too greasy. So, that's my hot tip of the day!

Your guests will be wowed by this side dish. And you will be in awe of how easy they come together! I hope you enjoy them. And I wish you a Merry Christmas!

green bean bundles recipe cardDebbie Nance
ChristmasFoodgreen bean bundles
Debbie Nance
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
