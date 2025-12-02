You my friend, are a genius. He finds incredible talent and has given us shows such as ‘American Idol’, ‘America’s Got Talent’, and ‘The X Factor’…It’s Simon Cowell’s birthday today! On October 7th, 1959 Simon was born in London, England. He turns 62 today.

Every week, people would tune in to hear Simon Cowell make fun of somebody who thought they were loaded with talent. Now he says it kind of bugs him.

Us Weekly says Simon Cowell regrets insulting the contestants on 'American Idol'. He says, “All I wanted with these shows was to find successful artists to sign to the label. So when all these people were coming in, and they couldn’t sing, I would be like when I used to audition people, and someone would come in, and they couldn’t sing. We would say after 10 seconds, ‘You can’t sing.’ Not, ‘You’re going to be brilliant.’

He went on to say, "That’s why I changed over time. I did realize I’ve probably gone too far. I didn’t particularly like audition days, because they’re long and boring. I would get fed up. And of course, out of a hundred nice comments, what are they going to use? They’re always going to use me in a bad mood. I got that. What can I say? I’m sorry.”