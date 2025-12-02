Backstage Country
Top Cities For Porch Pirate Thefts

Rob Tanner
porch pirate

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – DECEMBER 15: Amazon.com packages await shipment at the Indianapolis Mail Processing Annex December 15, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The US Postal Service predicts it will process over…

Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

This time of year, the package deliveries pick up a lot. So do the number of packages stolen from right in front of your door. Some cities are worse than others. Some states are changing the laws to try to slow this theft down.

The Chicago Sun-Times says Chicago leads the nation in porch pirate thefts, with residents losing $254 million in 2025. Over 6.5 million porch pirate thefts have occurred this year in the Windy City.  The city tops the list due to its dense population and high delivery traffic.  Porch pirate thefts are declining nationwide, but still cost consumers $15 billion annually. Chicago was followed by New York City, Miami, Houston, and Baltimore.

Florida and Pennsylvania laws have changed, making package theft a felony instead of a misdemeanor. That is a step in the right direction.

Rob TannerEditor
