Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

A New Word Of The Year

WGN says the Oxford University Press has chosen Rage Bait as its Word of the Year. It beat out Aura Farming and Biohack. Oxford said in a statement, the phrase refers to…

Rob Tanner
Censored on Social Media

Censored on Social Media

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

WGN says the Oxford University Press has chosen Rage Bait as its Word of the Year. It beat out Aura Farming and Biohack.

Oxford said in a statement, the phrase refers to online content that is “deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative or offensive,” to drive traffic to a particular social media account."

Lexicographers at Oxford University Press pick the word or phrase. They analyze new and emerging words, as well as changes in the way language is being used, to identify words of “cultural significance.”

We tried to put Catherine Lane from the Tanner in the Morning show to the test on the meaning of these words. Thought for sure we would stump her. How did she do? Find out below.

So this year it's Rage Bait. 2026 is right around the bend.

Oxford DictionaryRage BaitWord of the Year
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Real Christmas Tree
Human InterestPlenty of Real Christmas Trees Available Nationwide as Growers Meet Holiday DemandTim Staskiewicz
Pizza Hut Triple Treat Box Onesie
Human InterestPizza Hut and Tipsy Elves Bring the Cheer with Limited-Edition Triple Treat Box OnesieTim Staskiewicz
Silhouette Of A Mysterious Monk With Torch In Front Of Christmas Tree At Night.
Human Interest5 Spooky Christmas Novels For the Paranormal Bookworms On Your List
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect