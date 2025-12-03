A New Word Of The Year
WGN says the Oxford University Press has chosen Rage Bait as its Word of the Year. It beat out Aura Farming and Biohack.
Oxford said in a statement, the phrase refers to online content that is “deliberately designed to elicit anger or outrage by being frustrating, provocative or offensive,” to drive traffic to a particular social media account."
Lexicographers at Oxford University Press pick the word or phrase. They analyze new and emerging words, as well as changes in the way language is being used, to identify words of “cultural significance.”
We tried to put Catherine Lane from the Tanner in the Morning show to the test on the meaning of these words. Thought for sure we would stump her. How did she do? Find out below.
So this year it's Rage Bait. 2026 is right around the bend.