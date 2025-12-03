Ashley Cooke Gets Vulnerable With New Song’s Message: ‘We Can’t Have Everything’

Ashley Cooke has had a busy year. Aside from performances at the Grand Ole Opry, the TODAY Show, WWE Monday Night Raw, and attending the CMA Awards, she also released her latest project, ace, a nine-track collection.

One of the standout songs that fans seemed to notice is the vulnerable “my worst fear” because of its message.

Ashley Cooke on the Choices She Needed to Make

Upon its release, Cooke’s “my worst fear” was compared to Kelsea Ballerini’s “I Sit in Parks” and Carly Pearce’s “Dream Come True.” All three songs are about the choices and sacrifices women make to pursue their dreams.

In an interview with Country Now, Cooke said of the comparison, “I think we all have talked about it quite a bit, me, Carly, and Kelsea. And that’s the beauty of having friends in the industry, because we all want each other to win. And not just for the sake of saying it on an interview, we just genuinely want each other to succeed.”

She added, “But I think all of us in music are just trying to say, we’re so thankful for what we’ve worked for and the successes that we’ve had so far. But there’s also things that we feel like we’re missing. And I think Kelsea’s song, for example, that lyric of, ‘I wonder if she wants my freedom like I want to be a mother.’ I think that encompasses it so perfectly because it’s not that we don’t love our freedom, and we don’t love the lives that we have and the crazy experiences that we get to have.”

'We Can’t Have Everything'

Cooke understands that, to achieve her goals for her music and career, there are things she must be willing to sacrifice. “It’s more we all kind of want it all. We can’t have everything,” she explained. “And so it’s like this emotion of ‘what am I missing? What am I giving up to have what I have currently?’ And I think that moms feel that way, and successful artists feel that way. And all across the board, we all think about what we’re missing when we have what we have.”

Listen to the song below, particularly the second verse, “Your worst fear came true / And he moved on from you / And just had baby number two / And they got his green eyes / Rеmember when you thought that / Holdin' him would hold you back / I bеt that's one you'd like to have / Another shot at gettin' right.”