Who Is The Jerk Inheritance Dilemma
The Mirror reported a story that caught our attention. This is definitely a Who's the Jerk situation.
A Massachusetts woman sued her newfound siblings after they received an inheritance following their father's death. Carmen Thomas contacted Kali and Abigail Brown after finding out they were sisters through a 23andMe DNA test.
The Browns claimed Thomas demanded money and behaved possessively. The family's lawyer says the case was resolved in their favor, with Thomas' claim coming too late after her alleged father's passing.
So who is the jerk in this family issue? This is kind of a tough one. Or maybe not. We ran it around and came up with a decision. Check it out below.