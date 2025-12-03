Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Who Is The Jerk Inheritance Dilemma

The Mirror reported a story that caught our attention. This is definitely a Who’s the Jerk situation. A Massachusetts woman sued her newfound siblings after they received an inheritance following…

Rob Tanner
Court of Law and Justice Trial Session: Imparcial Honorable Judge Pronouncing Sentence, striking Gavel. Focus on Mallet, Hammer. Cinematic Shot of Dramatic Not Guilty Verdict. Close-up Shot.
gorodenkoff/ Getty Images

The Mirror reported a story that caught our attention. This is definitely a Who's the Jerk situation.

A Massachusetts woman sued her newfound siblings after they received an inheritance following their father's death. Carmen Thomas contacted Kali and Abigail Brown after finding out they were sisters through a 23andMe DNA test.

The Browns claimed Thomas demanded money and behaved possessively. The family's lawyer says the case was resolved in their favor, with Thomas' claim coming too late after her alleged father's passing.

So who is the jerk in this family issue? This is kind of a tough one. Or maybe not. We ran it around and came up with a decision. Check it out below.

inheritanceWho's the jerk
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
Real Christmas Tree
Human InterestPlenty of Real Christmas Trees Available Nationwide as Growers Meet Holiday DemandTim Staskiewicz
Pizza Hut Triple Treat Box Onesie
Human InterestPizza Hut and Tipsy Elves Bring the Cheer with Limited-Edition Triple Treat Box OnesieTim Staskiewicz
Silhouette Of A Mysterious Monk With Torch In Front Of Christmas Tree At Night.
Human Interest5 Spooky Christmas Novels For the Paranormal Bookworms On Your List
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect