Cole Swindell Plans 2026 Tour While Balancing New Role as Father

Cole Swindell says he's entering a new chapter — one that balances music, family, and faith in a deeper way. “I've reached a point where I feel like I've found a good balance. I still love being on the road, playing shows, seeing the fans… but coming home is even sweeter now. I'm just looking forward to seeing what life holds,” he shared.

Swindell and his wife recently welcomed their first child, daughter Rainey Gail, and fatherhood has reshaped his perspective on music and touring. While he's excited about plans for a 2026 tour, he says he intends to spend more time at home watching Rainey grow. “Shows I'm excited about. We haven't announced them yet, but I can't wait,” he teased. “I'm excited to hit the road, but also to watch Rainey grow up.”

On the musical side, Swindell's new single “We Can Always Move On,” released from his album Spanish Moss, reflects a breakup — yet offers hopeful closure. The song arrived late in the album process, when he felt something was missing. “We were getting close to wrapping up the album, but I just felt like we were missing a few things,” he shared. “There's the heartfelt stuff, and then there's the songs with a vibe — the ones that make you roll your windows down. And this was one.”

Swindell also released “Make Heaven Crowded,” a faith-driven song inspired by the tragic death of Charlie Kirk and shaped by conversations with his widow. Its emotional weight marks a new direction, one where grief, faith, and hope meet in song.