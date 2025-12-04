New Law Would Require 3 Dog Walks A Day
This is a law that will never happen. If it does, the world as we know it would have to change. NBC 10 in Philadelphia says PETA (People for the…
This is a law that will never happen. If it does, the world as we know it would have to change.
NBC 10 in Philadelphia says PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) is proposing a law in Delaware requiring three daily dog walks. They say the walks provide necessary bathroom breaks, help dogs maintain a healthy weight, and offer mental stimulation. PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk believes it's a modest request, stating that dogs deserve respectful legislation just like their guardians.
A similar law in Turin, Italy, calls for dog owners to be fined for not walking their pets three times a day. If the law passes in Delaware, other states may add it as well.
I love my dogs. I am sure you do too. But that is an impossible schedule.