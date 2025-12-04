This Day in Country History: December 4

Christmas shows, specials, and tree-lighting ceremonies were the highlights of the country music industry on Dec. 4. This day also welcomed two baby boys: one to Lee Brice in 2013 and another to Chuck Wicks in 2020. Big news for Dec. 4 was Darius Rucker receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Fun shows celebrating the Christmas spirit on Dec. 4 included the following:

Brett Eldredge opened his Christmas tour, Glow, at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. His two-night show at the Ryman was the start of his 10-night run in seven cities, ending on Dec. 21 in Chicago. In 2016, Eldredge recorded a Christmas album featuring his versions of "Silent Night," "The Christmas Song," and "Winter Wonderland." 2024: Dan + Shay, Little Big Town, Kelly Clarkson, and The Backstreet Boys performed at the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting. The tree was lit every day after Dec. 4 from 5 a.m. to midnight, and was illuminated for 24 hours on Christmas Eve.

Cultural Milestones

Dec. 4 saw the hosting of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis benefit and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame:

Former rocker turned country superstar Darius Rucker received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Dec. 4. Rucker was introduced at the ceremony by the former Universal Music Group Nashville Chairman and CEO Mike Dungan. 2024: Cody Johnson's "With You, I Am" reaches platinum certification from the RIAA with 1 million certified units.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Babies were born on Dec. 4, including the following:

Lee Brice, known for songs such as "Drinkin' Buddies" and "She Ain't Right," and his wife, Sara, welcomed a baby boy into the country music world, little Ryker Mobley. The couple has another son, Takoda. 2020: The "All I Ever Wanted" singer Chuck Wicks and his wife, Kasi, welcomed a baby boy, Tucker Elliot Wick, on Dec. 4. While Kasi has children from a previous marriage, Tucker is the first child the couple shares together.