What Would You Do Wednesday Facebook Friend

Every Wednesday, the Tanner in the Morning show does a segment called What Would You Do Wednesday. This week it’s all about social media and a new job. I just…

Rob Tanner
Every Wednesday, the Tanner in the Morning show does a segment called What Would You Do Wednesday. This week it's all about social media and a new job.

I just landed a great new job, but things got uncomfortable fast. The company’s VP looked me up online and sent me a Facebook friend request almost immediately. I don’t know what message I’d be sending by accepting. I also don’t want to upset him by ignoring it. What’s the smartest play here? Accept it or not?

One of the great suggestions we got was to check the boss's Facebook account to see if other employees are on there also. Otherwise, most of the responses were to act like you never received the invite. Or tell the boos you are taking a Facebook break. What would you do?

