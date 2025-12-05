Son Says TV’s Iconic “Frosty The Snowman” Actor Led A Secret Life
You may have grown up watching the famous Frosty the Snowman animated special, or you have seen it still being run on TV and cable. Looks like the show is now getting some saucy news.
Parade magazine says actor and comedian Jackie Vernon, who famously voiced Frosty the Snowman in the 1969 Christmas special, had at least three secret families.
The shocking revelation came out while one of Jackie's sons was giving a recent interview about his late father. He said, "From these marriages, he had sons, and he named them all Ralph, after himself, after his original name, Ralph Verrone. But he also abandoned all these families, moved on. My mom wasn't even sure if he'd divorced one of the women or if he was married to another one."
I don't know if I will be able to watch the special the same ever again.