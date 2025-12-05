Top 8 Most Popular Dating Apps
Looking for the love of your life this Christmas season? Maybe one of theses dating apps can help you out. Some are more popular than others. According to a recent…
Looking for the love of your life this Christmas season? Maybe one of theses dating apps can help you out. Some are more popular than others.
According to a recent study by Statista
1. Tinder, with over 55 billion matches since 2011, used by 37% of respondents
2. Bumble, where women initiate conversations, used by 35% of participants
3. Badoo, boasting over 100 million downloads and used by 22% of those surveyed
4. Plenty of Fish, with a focus on authenticity, used by 21% of respondents
5. Hinge, aiming to help users find lasting connections, used by 20% of survey takers
6. Eharmony, focusing on compatibility matching, used by 18% of respondents
7. BlackPeopleMeet, tailored for the black community, also used by 18%
8. Match, offering safety features and dating events, was used by 18% of Americans surveyed
Happy hunting for that special someone.