Top 8 Most Popular Dating Apps

Looking for the love of your life this Christmas season? Maybe one of theses dating apps can help you out. Some are more popular than others. According to a recent…

Rob Tanner
Dating app or site in mobile phone screen. Man swiping and liking profiles on relationship site or application. Single guy using smartphone to find love, partner and girlfriend. Mockup website.
Tero Vesalainen/ Getty Images

Looking for the love of your life this Christmas season? Maybe one of theses dating apps can help you out. Some are more popular than others.

According to a recent study by Statista

1. Tinder, with over 55 billion matches since 2011, used by 37% of respondents

2. Bumble, where women initiate conversations, used by 35% of participants

3. Badoo, boasting over 100 million downloads and used by 22% of those surveyed

4. Plenty of Fish, with a focus on authenticity, used by 21% of respondents

5. Hinge, aiming to help users find lasting connections, used by 20% of survey takers

6. Eharmony, focusing on compatibility matching, used by 18% of respondents

7. BlackPeopleMeet, tailored for the black community, also used by 18%

8. Match, offering safety features and dating events, was used by 18% of Americans surveyed

Happy hunting for that special someone.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
