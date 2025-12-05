Backstage Country
Zach Bryan Adds New Dates to Already Massive ‘With Heaven on Tour’

Zach Bryan's 2026 tour plans are already massive. But he upped the ante by announcing new dates for his 2026 With Heaven on Tour schedule. With the addition of new venues, locally and internationally, it's shaping up to be one of the biggest country tours ever.

Zach Bryan performs at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Zach Bryan’s 2026 tour plans are already massive. But he upped the ante by announcing new dates for his 2026 With Heaven on Tour schedule. With the addition of new venues, locally and internationally, it’s shaping up to be one of the biggest country tours ever.  

Why Zach Bryan’s 2026 Tour is Already Legendary  

The original announced date and venues of his tour had Bryan scheduled to hit stadiums and arenas across the U.S. and Europe. Described as his largest international tour yet, it will kick off on March 7, 2026, in St. Louis, MO, at The Dome at America’s Center.  

The massive tour included major venues across cities like Cleveland, Tampa, San Antonio, Baton Rouge, Louisville, and more. Bryan is also bringing the show overseas, the European leg covering everything from Berlin to Oslo, Copenhagen, and beyond.   

New Dates  

After announcing the show, Bryan announced via his Instagram that they added new dates to the tour: two nights in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Toronto, Ontario, and one night in Eugene, Oregon.   

He captioned the post with: “new shows added to ‘with Heaven on tour’ see you guys there!”  

The new dates show Bryan’s willingness to listen to his fans’ demands, give home-state fans a chance, as well as help expand country music’s global reach.   

Bryan will be touring with Kings of Leon, J.R. Carroll, Gabriella Rose, Alabama Shakes, Caamp, Dijon, Gregory Alan Isakov, Keenan O’Mera, and Fey Fili as openers on selected dates and venues.   

Tour Dates 

Below are the tour dates for Bryan’s With Heaven on Tour including the new dates. 

  • March 7: The Dome at America’s Center, St. Louis, MO 
  • March 14: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL  
  • March 21: The Alamodome, San Antonio, TX  
  • March 28: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA  
  • April 3: Tulsa, Oklahoma (NEW) 
  • April 4: Tulsa, Oklahoma (NEW) 
  • April 11: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, Louisville, KY 
  • April 18: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC 
  • April 25: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE 
  • May 2: Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS 
  • May 9: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH 
  • May 27: Donostia Arena, San Sebastián, Spain  
  • May 31: Waldbühne, Berlin, Germany 
  • June 3: Unity Arena, Oslo, Norway 
  • June 6: Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark 
  • June 9: Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands 
  • June 12: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK  
  • June 14: Scottish Gas Murrayfield, Edinburgh, UK  
  • June 16: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK 
  • June 17: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK 
  • June 20: Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Irelan 
  • June 21: Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork, Ireland 
  • June 23: Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast, Northern Ireland 
  • June 24: Boucher Playing Fields, Belfast, Northern Ireland 
  • July 25: Eugene, Oregon (NEW)
  • July 31: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA 
  • August 1: Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA  
  • August 7: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT  
  • August 13: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO 
  • August 14: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO 
  • August 22: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX 
  • September 5: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ 
  • September 18: The Woodlands, Dover, DE  
  • September 19: The Woodlands, Dover, DE 
  • September 21: Toronto, Ontario (NEW)
  • September 22: Toronto, Ontario (NEW)
  • October 2: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA 
  • October 3: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA  
  • October 10: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL 

For tickets, click here

Zach Bryan
