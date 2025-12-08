How Your Christmas Decorations Show Your Age
Your style and flair for decorating at Christmas are reflective of your age. At least that is what a recent article says. According to a new article by Newsweek magazine …
Your style and flair for decorating at Christmas are reflective of your age. At least that is what a recent article says.
According to a new article by Newsweek magazine
Tinsel explosion = Baby Boomer
Themed and coordinated = Generation X
Mix of coordination and sentiment = Millennials
Inflatable extravaganza = 1990s kids (Gen X or millennial)
Minimalist and Instagram-worthy = Generation Z
Each season different style = Generation Z
Sentimental and a little chaotic = Baby Boomer
Coordinated with a slight edge = Millennials
Social media-inspired and trendy = Millennials
Sparse-looking and muted tones = Generation Z
My wife does all the Christmas tree decorating and she has a huge collection of ornaments. Hard to find a spot free that is bare. My kids have already starting fighting over who gets the tree decorations when we pass away!