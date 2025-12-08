Backstage Country
How Your Christmas Decorations Show Your Age

Your style and flair for decorating at Christmas are reflective of your age. At least that is what a recent article says. According to a new article by Newsweek magazine …

Rob Tanner

WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 30: White lilies and crystal spheres cover the White House Christmas Tree during the media preview of the 2005 holiday decorations and tasting event in the Blue Room of the White House November 30, 2005 in Washington, DC. The White House’s holiday theme for 2005 is “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Tinsel explosion = Baby Boomer

Themed and coordinated = Generation X

Mix of coordination and sentiment = Millennials

Inflatable extravaganza = 1990s kids (Gen X or millennial)

Minimalist and Instagram-worthy = Generation Z

Each season different style = Generation Z

Sentimental and a little chaotic = Baby Boomer

Coordinated with a slight edge = Millennials

Social media-inspired and trendy = Millennials

Sparse-looking and muted tones = Generation Z

My wife does all the Christmas tree decorating and she has a huge collection of ornaments. Hard to find a spot free that is bare. My kids have already starting fighting over who gets the tree decorations when we pass away!

