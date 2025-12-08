Keith Urban, Riley Green, Gavin Adcock to Headline Country Thunder Wisconsin 2026

Country Thunder Wisconsin has announced its 2026 lineup for Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes, set for mid-July. Headliners for the four-day festival include Gavin Adcock, The Red Clay Strays, Riley Green, and Keith Urban. The event will also feature a wide range of artists, including Shaboozey, Nate Smith, Ian Munsick, Gretchen Wilson, George Birge, Dasha, Corey Kent, Zach John King, Annie Bosko, and 1990s favorites Lonestar and Mark Chesnutt. Organizers note that additional performers will be revealed as the festival approaches.

The festival continues its tradition of offering a broad country lineup, spanning contemporary hitmakers, rising genre-blenders, and legacy acts, to attract a diverse audience over the weekend.

Tickets for 2026 are on sale now. Hours and set times will be released closer to the event. Fans may secure their passes with a $20 down payment, followed by monthly installments. Organizers anticipate attendance will exceed the record-setting 2025 total.

First-time attendees can expect to receive practical advice on what to wear — mud boots are good — arrive earlier than later to get the best place on the lawn, camp all four days to enjoy every minute of Country Thunder, and buy your tickets ahead of time to get the lowest price.

Tickets/packages are available on CountryThunder.com. Individuals can put down a $20 deposit and choose from five levels: Reserved Seats, Platinum Experience, Platinum Circle, Gold Circle, and 4-Day General Admission.

Camping options remain a major part of the festival experience. Offerings include tent camping, Crown Camping, RV spaces, glamping setups, and private porta-potty rentals. A valid weekend wristband is required to access all campgrounds.