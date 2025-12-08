Update On Raccoon Who Went On Drunken Rampage
The drunk raccoon story keeps getting bigger. WDIV says a raccoon recently broke into a Virginia liquor store. It caused chaos by getting drunk, knocking over bottles, and passing out…
The drunk raccoon story keeps getting bigger. WDIV says a raccoon recently broke into a Virginia liquor store. It caused chaos by getting drunk, knocking over bottles, and passing out on the bathroom floor. Local animal control captured the critter. He was later released back into the wild. An investigation revealed the raccoon drank scotch and whiskey.
Now the raccoon has become somewhat of a celebrity. Hanover County, Virginia, Animal Control is taking advantage of the raccoon's viral story by selling T-shirts that read Trashed Panda. They show the panda faceplanted with a bottle of Scotch next to it. Proceeds benefit the animal control and their shelter. T-shirts cost $28 while sweatshirts cost $42. They have raised over 150K so far.
Also, a Hanover County liquor store recently introduced raccoon-themed cocktails inspired by the drunk raccoon. The owner created drinks like Rye Rascal Sour, Trash Panda Old Fashioned, and Midnight Gin Fizz. Customers are enjoying the unique and creative cocktails, with one patron stating, “It’s a fun and quirky way to support local wildlife."