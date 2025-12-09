Dog Finds Forever Home After 3 Years In Shelter

Backstage Country
We love our animals on the Tanner in the Morning show. This is a story that finally has a happy ending. The Daily Mail says a lonely dog, named Captain…

We love our animals on the Tanner in the Morning show. This is a story that finally has a happy ending.

The Daily Mail says a lonely dog, named Captain Cuddles, has finally found a forever home after spending three years in a shelter. The 11-year-old Staffie-cross was adopted by a family in Glasgow, Scotland. The family fell in love with Cuddle’s friendly nature and playful personality. 

Cuddles was sheltered after his owner died.  His new owner says,  ‘As soon as I met him, I knew he was my doggy. He clearly had so much love to give, but no one to give it to. All he needed was a chance. I’m incredibly excited about our first Christmas together, especially as he also celebrates his birthday in December when he will be 12. I am planning a party with a cake and many, many gifts.’

Enjoy all the love Captain Cuddles!

