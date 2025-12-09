The Most Annoying Christmas Songs
Seems like we get bombarded every year about late November. Here comes the Christmas music. My wife loves it! I am kinda lukewarm. But here are the songs that most of us dislike the most.
According to a new survey by Finance Buzz
- “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey
- “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” by Alvin and the Chipmunks
- “Feliz Navidad” by Jose Feliciano
- “A Holly Jolly Christmas” by Burl Ives
- “Baby It’s Cold Outside”
- “Deck the Halls”
- “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” by John Lennon
- “White Christmas”
- “Wonderful Christmastime” by Paul McCartney
- “Do You Hear What I Hear?”
Now wait a moment. The Chipmunks were my favorite growing up. And people really dislike "Feliz Navidad?' Well to each his or her own.
