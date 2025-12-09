Zac Brown Band Releases 13-Track Album With Dolly Parton and Snoop Dogg Collaborations

The Zac Brown Band's new 13-track album, Love & Fear, was released Friday, marking one of the group's most ambitious artistic turns as it aligned with their Sphere Las Vegas residency.

The project arrived during a career peak and framed a bold new chapter defined by emotional honesty, genre fusion, and expansive musicianship.

"This album is about the duality we all carry," Zac Brown shared of the project. "Love and fear push us, challenge us, and shape who we become. These songs reflect the highs, the lows, and everything in between."

The album features multiple collaborations with multiple artists, including Dolly Parton, Snoop Dogg, and Marcus King. The unique artistic voices of the individual contributors will reflect upon the themes of growth, self-discovery, and perseverance through their collaborative work and adventurous production experiences on each track from this album.

Key tracks established the project's stylistic sweep. "I Ain't Worried About It" carried a sunny, free-flowing energy, while "Hard Run," featuring Marcus King, blended soulful reflection with Southern funk. "The Sum" closed the emotional loop with a gospel-inflected finish rooted in Brown's vulnerability.

Additional standouts pushed the band further: "Give It Away" leaned into honky-tonk swagger; "Can You Hear Me Now" offered a swampy, percussive depth; "Thank You for Loving Her" centered quiet accountability; "Come to Me" folded jazz and gospel influences; "Nothing's a Coincidence" added kinetic motion; "Passenger" evoked classic Eagles-style balladry; and "What You Gonna Do" ended the record with measured hope.