Girl Swallows AirPod; Uncle Gets It To Play In Her Stomach

This is the weirdest story I have heard in awhile. People.com says a toddler, whose location is unknown, recently swallowed an Apple AirPod.  The girl’s uncle synced his iPhone to…

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – SEPTEMBER 07: An attendee wears an Apple AirPods during a launch event on September 7, 2016 in San Francisco, California. Apple Inc. unveiled the latest iterations of its smart phone, the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, the Apple Watch Series 2, as well as AirPods, the tech giant’s first wireless headphones. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

Stephen Lam/Getty Images

This is the weirdest story I have heard in awhile.

People.com says a toddler, whose location is unknown, recently swallowed an Apple AirPod.  The girl’s uncle synced his iPhone to the earbuds and started playing music. He says, “I was trying to lighten the situation, so I connected the AirPod to my phone and put my ear on her stomach to check if I could hear it.

Surprisingly, I actually did hear a little sound coming from inside her, which made the moment a bit funny for me. But the people around us didn’t really find it amusing. They all looked at me like I wasn’t taking things seriously at all. I was just trying to calm the mood, but instead I ended up being the only one laughing while everyone else was still stressing about the AirPod inside her.”

Reports are that the little girl is now fine.

Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
