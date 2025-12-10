Girl Swallows AirPod; Uncle Gets It To Play In Her Stomach

People.com says a toddler, whose location is unknown, recently swallowed an Apple AirPod. The girl’s uncle synced his iPhone to the earbuds and started playing music. He says, “I was trying to lighten the situation, so I connected the AirPod to my phone and put my ear on her stomach to check if I could hear it.

Surprisingly, I actually did hear a little sound coming from inside her, which made the moment a bit funny for me. But the people around us didn’t really find it amusing. They all looked at me like I wasn’t taking things seriously at all. I was just trying to calm the mood, but instead I ended up being the only one laughing while everyone else was still stressing about the AirPod inside her.”