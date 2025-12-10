Laci Kaye Booth Drops New Track ‘I’m in Love with a Man’

American Idol alum Laci Kaye Booth dropped a new single, “I’m in Love With a Man,” and if you think it’s a new song you can dedicate to your significant other, hold on to your horses. This new single is not your tender love ballad (although it might sound like it is); it is a love story with a twist.

What the Song Is — And Isn’t

Co-written with Tofer Brown and Lauren Hungate and produced by Ben West, Booth’s latest single follows a woman describing his ideal man: “He noticed that my hair's a little darker / And when I'm wrong he always plays the martyr / He calls me back, he calls me baby / And when I am, he don't call me crazy / I love him but he loves me even harder.”

Listeners were given a false sense of hope that the singer is already in a relationship with him, until the chorus hits: “I'm not a traitor / I'm not a cryer / I'm not a leaver / Not even a fighter / A liar / But when we go to bed / I pretend he's next to me / I'm in love with a man / I'm in love with a man / He'll never be.”

Now, we can interpret it two ways: the man is idealized, imagined, and the singer is experiencing an unrequited love (ouch), or she’s with someone she knows will never be the man she described in the first verse.

Laci Kaye Booth: 'A Love Story with a Twisted Ending'

Booth knew from the first time she played the song live that it would resonate with a lot of fans. She said, “I played this song at the Bluebird the same week that I wrote it, and I knew from the energy and reaction alone that this was a song people needed as much as I needed to write it.”

She added, “‘I’m In Love With A Man’ is like a love story with a twisted ending. A heartbreaking, psychological thriller of a song. I’m very grateful I got to write it with my talented friends Tofer Brown & Lauren Hungate,” according to Country Now.

Listen to the song below and let the lyrics remind you how not everyone in a relationship is actually happy and sometimes stays because of sentimental reasons, stupidity, or is in love with the idea of their partner’s potential.