Maddie & Tae Announces Split After 15 Years

After working together for 15 years, Maddie and Tae have announced that they will be splitting up professionally and moving forward into new phases in their careers. After many discussions in private throughout the year 2024 about their personal lives, including family obligations, immediate and long-term priorities, financial considerations, etc., they have made this decision. Maddie Font will continue her musical journey as a solo artist, whereas Tae Kerr has chosen to step away from music for now in order to create a family. However, the two remain extremely supportive of one another throughout this transition.

In an exclusive People interview, Font explained the open-ended nature of their future as collaborators. “We're leaving this so open-ended because, you know, we might make another record one day,” Font shared. “We might go do some tour dates one day.” She also added, “But just in this season. It doesn't feel aligned for us to do it together.”

Kerr described the emotional weight of the decision. “It's been such a hard, hard — honestly, heartbreaking — decision,” Kerr noted. “This was the only dream I've ever had since I exited the womb. I had a very specific vision of creating music and singing music. When we met at 15, that's what we set out to do, and we're both just so grateful that we've had the journey that we've had. This career has been everything we've ever wanted.”

Both artists had a common objective of creating an impactful body of work whilst preserving a balanced family dynamic. With the release of the album Love & Light in 2025, the artist's music began to take on an introspective character, reflecting the changes and evolution of their audience's energy and reactions to them over the years.