Dishin’ With Debbie’s Homemade Peppermint Bark

Sweets are top of mind during the Christmas season. For many years one of our favorites was peppermint bark. We would purchase the delicious holiday treat in the beautiful red and white tin from a well known gourmet kitchen store. However, the drawback was that the delicacy was quite expensive. But, we solved that problem!

Our Homemade Peppermint Bark

I rolled up my sleeves and went to work in the kitchen to come up with a way to make my own peppermint bark. And the result was amazing at a fraction of the cost. It's great to enjoy during the holidays. Plus, it makes a great gift. Keep a supply of it on hand for unexpected guests who drop by. You can even wrap up smaller portions in cellophane with a beautiful red bow and treat your party hostess to a little sweet gift.

It's super easy to make peppermint bark with just a few ingredients. And the result is quite tasty. As for presentation, you can either save the tins from past purchases of the more pricey holiday favorite...or just pop into the dollar store and grab a lovely tin at a nice price.

I hope you'll try this recipe. And have a wonderful Christmas and holiday season!