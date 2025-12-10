Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Dishin’ With Debbie’s Homemade Peppermint Bark

Sweets are top of mind during the Christmas season. For many years one of our favorites was peppermint bark. We would purchase the delicious holiday treat in the beautiful red…

Debbie Nance
peppermint bark
Debbie Nance

Sweets are top of mind during the Christmas season. For many years one of our favorites was peppermint bark. We would purchase the delicious holiday treat in the beautiful red and white tin from a well known gourmet kitchen store. However, the drawback was that the delicacy was quite expensive. But, we solved that problem!

Our Homemade Peppermint Bark

I rolled up my sleeves and went to work in the kitchen to come up with a way to make my own peppermint bark. And the result was amazing at a fraction of the cost. It's great to enjoy during the holidays. Plus, it makes a great gift. Keep a supply of it on hand for unexpected guests who drop by. You can even wrap up smaller portions in cellophane with a beautiful red bow and treat your party hostess to a little sweet gift.

It's super easy to make peppermint bark with just a few ingredients. And the result is quite tasty. As for presentation, you can either save the tins from past purchases of the more pricey holiday favorite...or just pop into the dollar store and grab a lovely tin at a nice price.

I hope you'll try this recipe. And have a wonderful Christmas and holiday season!

peppermint bark recipe cardDebbie Nance
Dishin' With DebbieHolidayspeppermint bark
Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
Related Stories
a festive christmas display as we learn about Christmas Town USA
Country 103.7Top 10 Worst Christmas Films Of All TimeRob Tanner
Girl Swallows AirPod; Uncle Gets It To Play In Her Stomach
Country 103.7Girl Swallows AirPod; Uncle Gets It To Play In Her StomachRob Tanner
A split image of Charley Crockett on the left, Miranda Lambert in the middle, and Jon Pardi on the right.
Country 103.7Nashville Rodeo Returns in 2026 With Lambert, Crockett and PardiJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect