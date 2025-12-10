Reindeer Treats The Kids Will Love

From the time my son was probably 2 or 3 years old, I can remember making these reindeer treats every year to leave on the plate for Santa. I had already found a recipe for Santa faces, which we will discuss in a future post. However, I hadn’t seen a reindeer treat that I really liked. So, I played around with some ideas until I found one that worked. It’s basically just graham crackers, pretzels, chocolate candy coating or chocolate chips and candies or chocolate morsels for eyes and a red hot candy for a nose!

Tips For Making Reindeer Treats

You can get chocolate bark, so it’s already brown. I have done that, but I didn’t want it that dark. So I mix a little of both white and chocolate for a light brown. I first toasted coconut to a golden brown and pressed it into the chocolate coating to mimic his furry texture…and it was cute and tasty. But, most kids, and some adults, don’t like coconut. So, I gave that up for these reindeer treats.

The How-To

I melted a very small amount of candy coating just for the purpose of this post…but if you’re making for a kid’s school party, you could melt more. Just to let you know…I melted one cube of almond bark, and just a few tablespoons of the chocolate chips. To get my shade of brown, I mixed in a good spoonful of milk chocolate to the almond bark. If you’d like darker color, just mix in more. FYI, I was able to get 5 treats out of this amount.

We enjoyed these for years when our son was little. Since he's all grown up, we haven't made reindeer treats in quite some time. But, I hope you'll try them and enjoy them as much as we did!

Ingredients

graham crackers

almond bark (both chocolate and white almond) or just use chocolate morsels mixed with white bark for the brown color

chocolate chips for eyes, or eye candies

red hots for the nose

pretzels for antlers

Directions