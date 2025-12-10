Reindeer Treats The Kids Will Love
From the time my son was probably 2 or 3 years old, I can remember making these reindeer treats every year to leave on the plate for Santa. I had…
From the time my son was probably 2 or 3 years old, I can remember making these reindeer treats every year to leave on the plate for Santa. I had already found a recipe for Santa faces, which we will discuss in a future post. However, I hadn’t seen a reindeer treat that I really liked. So, I played around with some ideas until I found one that worked. It’s basically just graham crackers, pretzels, chocolate candy coating or chocolate chips and candies or chocolate morsels for eyes and a red hot candy for a nose!
Tips For Making Reindeer Treats
You can get chocolate bark, so it’s already brown. I have done that, but I didn’t want it that dark. So I mix a little of both white and chocolate for a light brown. I first toasted coconut to a golden brown and pressed it into the chocolate coating to mimic his furry texture…and it was cute and tasty. But, most kids, and some adults, don’t like coconut. So, I gave that up for these reindeer treats.
The How-To
I melted a very small amount of candy coating just for the purpose of this post…but if you’re making for a kid’s school party, you could melt more. Just to let you know…I melted one cube of almond bark, and just a few tablespoons of the chocolate chips. To get my shade of brown, I mixed in a good spoonful of milk chocolate to the almond bark. If you’d like darker color, just mix in more. FYI, I was able to get 5 treats out of this amount.
We enjoyed these for years when our son was little. Since he's all grown up, we haven't made reindeer treats in quite some time. But, I hope you'll try them and enjoy them as much as we did!
Ingredients
- graham crackers
- almond bark (both chocolate and white almond) or just use chocolate morsels mixed with white bark for the brown color
- chocolate chips for eyes, or eye candies
- red hots for the nose
- pretzels for antlers
Directions
Break the graham cracker sheets apart so you have squares. Mine were already in squares…bonus! Melt some chocolate candy coating and some white almond bark. Instead of buying the chocolate bark, I just used chocolate chip morsels. Mix a small amount of each together in a bowl until you achieve the shade of brown you like. To make 5 treats, I melted one cube of white almond bark and a few tablespoons of milk chocolate chips in separate bowls. For my shade of brown, I added a good spoonful of the melted morsels into the melted white almond bark. Lightly dip the front of each cracker in the mixture to make a smooth coating. Set aside on wire rack over wax paper. Dip the bottom of two pretzels in the mixture and “glue” them on the top of the cracker that is turned diagonally. Then place the chocolate chip or candy eyes on and the red hot nose. Allow to dry. They will become hardened in just about 10 minutes. Repeat for as many as you like