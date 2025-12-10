Top 10 Worst Christmas Films Of All Time
Is there actually such a thing as a bad Christmas movie? My wife would tell you no. I say, yep, there are plenty.
According to a new article by Rotten Tomatoes:
1 The Nutcracker: The Untold Story (2010)
2 Christmas With the Kranks (2004)
3 Deck the Halls (2006)
4 Surviving Christmas (2004)
5 Mixed Nuts (1994)
6 An American Carol (2008)
7 Black Christmas (2006)
8 A Merry Friggin' Christmas (2014)
9 Jingle All the Way (1996)
10 The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
Of course, when it comes to the best, it has to be ELF. I have seldom heard anyone disagree on that fact. Or any Christmas movie that has the Grizzwald family involved with wacky antics!
