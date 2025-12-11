Travelers Weigh In On Airport Dress Codes

Backstage Country
You may have heard lately that the secretary of transportation has been criticizing travelers’ airport dress codes or lack there of. He feels, as a society, we’ve become a bit…

Debbie Nance
You may have heard lately that the secretary of transportation has been criticizing travelers' airport dress codes or lack there of. He feels, as a society, we've become a bit too casual for our own good. Perhaps you've seen it for yourself...some folks show up in dirty sweats, pajamas, house slippers and the like.

The Shift In Airport Dress Codes

I've been at airports a lot recently. And I agree to a certain extent that folks are getting ridiculous when it comes to their personal airport dress codes. While I don't think it's practical to return to the days when we dressed for the airport like we dress for church. I do think dressing with a bit of decency and self respect is never a bad idea.

Let's face it, air travel is not the glamorous activity it once was. It's crowded, everyone is cranky, seats are smaller and cramped. Airport dress codes don't mean dressing to the nines as it would be extremely uncomfortable. However, a simple pair of jeans or pants and shirt isn't a big ask. Just leave the house shoes and pajamas at home.

So, now that the transportation secretary has spoken, Americans have weighed in with how much his concerns over airport dress codes DON'T concern them. A new poll found that just 8% of respondents consider it a major problem. Only 22% even dignified it by calling it a minor problem.

Here's what travelers consider bigger concerns as opposed to worrying about airport dress codes....84% consider high ticket prices a huge concern. Stafffing shortages make the list at 73%.

Uncomfortable seating ranks at 81%. Delays and cancellations 80%, security lines 78%. Excessive restrictions measure at 58%, turbulence 65%, inadequate wifi at 51%. Those who are lucky enough to be in first class and receive a meal actually consider the food good these days.

I agree with the majority of fliers who voice the above concerns. So I think we have a long way to go in many other areas before we start focusing on the couture of the travelers! Maybe one day it will feel more glamorous and special...but that might be a pie in the sky hope...no pun intended!

Debbie NanceEditor
Debbie Nance is the afternoon co-host along with her husband on "The Charlie and Debbie Show" at WSOC, Country 1037 in Charlotte, North Carolina. She has been with the station for 18 years. Debbie is a CMA Award winner for Radio Personality of the Year. And, she has worked in radio for 40 years. Before her current afternoon position, Debbie spent more than a decade as co-host on morning shows in several markets across the Southeast. As a content creator for Country 1037, Debbie writes articles about food, new restaurants in the Carolinas and travel experiences.
