Travelers Weigh In On Airport Dress Codes

You may have heard lately that the secretary of transportation has been criticizing travelers' airport dress codes or lack there of. He feels, as a society, we've become a bit too casual for our own good. Perhaps you've seen it for yourself...some folks show up in dirty sweats, pajamas, house slippers and the like.

The Shift In Airport Dress Codes

I've been at airports a lot recently. And I agree to a certain extent that folks are getting ridiculous when it comes to their personal airport dress codes. While I don't think it's practical to return to the days when we dressed for the airport like we dress for church. I do think dressing with a bit of decency and self respect is never a bad idea.

Let's face it, air travel is not the glamorous activity it once was. It's crowded, everyone is cranky, seats are smaller and cramped. Airport dress codes don't mean dressing to the nines as it would be extremely uncomfortable. However, a simple pair of jeans or pants and shirt isn't a big ask. Just leave the house shoes and pajamas at home.

So, now that the transportation secretary has spoken, Americans have weighed in with how much his concerns over airport dress codes DON'T concern them. A new poll found that just 8% of respondents consider it a major problem. Only 22% even dignified it by calling it a minor problem.

Here's what travelers consider bigger concerns as opposed to worrying about airport dress codes....84% consider high ticket prices a huge concern. Stafffing shortages make the list at 73%.

Uncomfortable seating ranks at 81%. Delays and cancellations 80%, security lines 78%. Excessive restrictions measure at 58%, turbulence 65%, inadequate wifi at 51%. Those who are lucky enough to be in first class and receive a meal actually consider the food good these days.