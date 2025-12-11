What's a holiday season without delicious Christmas Cookies? I mean they write songs about them don't they? The beautifully decorated cut out shapes that remind us of our childhood are too wonderful to resist.

The Story Behind Our Favorite Christmas Cookies

Years ago, every time we would go to Texas to visit family, my mother-in-law made sure to welcome us with these amazing decorated sugar cookies. It was usually in the summer time, so they would be cut outs of beach balls, umbrellas and even the cutest flip flops. They were bright and colorful, perfectly shaped and decorated…and delicious! They weren't Christmas cookies, but change the shapes and colors and they could be!

They came from a lady at a bakery in town, and we looked forward to them. But, there came a time when that sweet miracle worker of a baker was no longer at the store, or decided to quit making them…not sure of the story…but all I knew was that delicious treat would no longer be a part of our lives. And when it came time for Christmas cookies, I knew I needed to find a way.

I was determined that I would do my best to recreate them. That’s how important they were. So I tried recipe after recipe…mixing, baking, eating…on and on…until finally one day…AHHHH…this is as close as it gets! They are as close to the perfect Christmas cookies as we have found.

Not only did I have to make sure they were the right texture to hold their shape in baking, but I needed to make that beautiful glossy cookie icing that hardens perfectly. Woo Hoo… So now, we make these delicious Christmas cookies every year. Because, you have to have decorated sugar cookies at Christmas, right?!

So, here's our favorite Christmas Cookies recipe. I hope you enjoy them as much as we do!

Ingredients

2 1/3 cups, plus 2 T all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

3/4 cup (1 1/2 sticks) unsalted butter

1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Icing

2 egg whites, or substitute 2 tsp. meringue powder and 2 T water for each egg white

1/2 tsp. cream of tartar

1 T milk

1 lb. powdered sugar

assorted gel colors for tinting the icing

This makes a lot of icing, so feel free to cut this in half

Directions