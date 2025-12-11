Santa Faces Remind Us Of Days Gone By

I'm sure your family probably has plenty of your own traditions revolving around recipes and treats handed down through the years. One of ours when our son was small was making Santa Faces treats.

How I Found These Santa Faces

I used to love getting those little holiday themed mini magazines/cookbooks at the grocery store checkout. I got one many years ago when our son was little that had ideas to make treats for Santa. They were super easy, and the kids could even help make them. I ran across these Santa faces, and not only were they cute and easy, they were really yummy.

So, we made them every year. I even remember the year my mom was supposed to come visit us in North Carolina, but had a stroke the first weekend in December…so, change of plans. Instead of Christmas in our home, we loaded up our 4 wheel drive sleigh and headed to Texas. Our son was just 4…and I didn’t want his Christmas to be disrupted in the least. So, in addition to all the presents, I packed up all the supplies and ingredients I would need to carry on with our traditions of baking and decorating everything as usual. And, that included all the items necessary for Santa faces.

We were able to make them at our family’s home, and he was happy as could be. Mom recovered fine, and we were able to go visit her while she was in her rehab facility. Our 4 year old got a kick out of his Nanny having to learn to walk and use her hands to play “tennis” with a balloon. I always thought of that crazy Christmas every time we made these Santa Faces.

My mom has since passed. And our son is all grown up. So we don't make Santa faces anymore. But, maybe one day we'll make them for his children. I wanted to share the recipe with you and pass on a little piece of our nostalgia!

Ingredients

Graham crackers

red and pink frostings or white frosting that can be tinted with gel colorings (canned or tube frosting is fine)

chocolate chips or candies for eyes

red hots for a nose

mini marshmallows for the beard and hat pom pom

Directions