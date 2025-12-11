something to hang your hat on the thing about roses

This past year I resurrected a feature we used to do on our show every day. It's a tiny little bit of inspiration for life to ponder. We call it Something To Hang Your Hat On. Instead of reading these stories on air, we have been incorporating them into a weekly newsletter. You can receive these by subscribing at country1037fm.com/Debbie.

But in the meantime, I wanted to share a few of them to give you a taste of what you can expect if you choose to subscribe! This one is called "The Thing About Roses." I hope you enjoy.

Something To Hang Your Hat On

Almost every circumstance in life has multiple ways in which to view it. It’s the old ‘glass half empty or half full’ argument. But recently, I saw it expressed in a little different way. And that’s what I’ve chosen to address in the final publication of our ‘gratitude’ series leading up to Thanksgiving.

Roses are one of the most beautiful flowers in the world. I don’t think anyone would argue about that. They can symbolize everything from friendship to love to condolence, depending upon the occasion and color. They show up in times of celebration and times of grief. But, their beauty is undeniable, regardless of the reason for their appearance.

The thing about roses, however, is no matter how beautiful, they do come with thorns. Now, if we chose a negative outlook, we could ignore their beauty and focus on the pesky thorns. But that would be a shame, wouldn’t it? Why not change how we look at them? Instead of saying, ‘Roses are beautiful, but it’s annoying they come with those prickly thorns’...why not flip the script and say instead, ‘Isn’t it nice that those painful thorns have all those beautiful roses attached to them?’

It’s a matter of changing your perspective. We can apply that thought process to so many moments in life. Think about the time you had to take a detour on your way to work due to construction. You could complain about being late and inconvenienced...or you might take a minute to enjoy a different route that, perhaps, has beautiful fall trees or less traffic.