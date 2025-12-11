This Day in Country History: December 11

Dec. 11 has marked some notable events over the years. The legendary Brenda Lee was born on this day in 1944, and Loretta Lynn's biopic movie, Coal Miner's Daughter, was added to the National Film Registry in 2019. Dawn Sears from The Time Jumpers died on Dec. 11, 2014, and Florida Georgia Line wrapped up their five-day residency in Las Vegas in 2018.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Loretta Lynn and Jaida Dreyer had Dec. 11 milestones:

On the reality TV competition show Real Country, celebrity panelists Shania Twain, Jake Owen, and Travis Tritt had seven finalists for the Dec. 11 airing. Jaida Dreyer, a Nashville songwriter who has written songs for Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Reba McEntire, won the competition. 2019: The Library of Congress added the biopic movie about Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner's Daughter, to the National Film Registry. Sissy Spacek, who played Lynn in the movie, won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal, singing all the songs in the film.

Cultural Milestones

Brenda Lee was born on Dec. 11 and had a special birthday party on this day:

Brenda Lee was born in Georgia. She was known for many songs, such as "One Step at a Time," "Sweet Nothin's," and "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which has become a holiday season staple. During the 1960s, Lee was one of the top-selling female artists and had a significant influence on future singers. 2024: On Lee's 80th birthday, the Universal Music Group threw her a party in Nashville. Trisha Yearwood, Gina Keltner, and UMG's Cindy Mabes were in attendance. In addition, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, and Ringo Starr sent video messages.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Florida Georgia Line and other artists had notable performances on Dec. 11.

Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson, and Thomas Rhett, along with their wives, dressed up in Victorian-era clothes and went Christmas caroling around Nashville. They sang songs such as "Deck the Halls" and "White Christmas." 2018: Florida Georgia Line began a Las Vegas residency on Dec. 1 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino's Zappos Theater, with their final performance on Dec. 11.

Industry Changes and Challenges

A death and a new fragrance brand by Dolly Parton marked Dec. 11 industry changes:

Dawn Sears, vocalist with The Time Jumpers, died on this day at the age of 53. The Time Jumpers are a Western Swing band with members Douglas B. Green and Jeff Taylor. Sears also sang with Vince Gill's road band as a harmony vocalist. 2020: Dolly Parton announced that she was partnering with Edge Beauty to launch her line of fragrance brands. Parton is a successful music artist and businesswoman with investments in Dollywood, her nonprofit Imagination Library, and her pet line, Doggy Parton.