10 Worst Secret Santa Gifts
I can’t even remember if I have ever taken part in a Secret Santa gift-giving event. If you aren’t even sure what this is, here is a quick description. Secret…
I can't even remember if I have ever taken part in a Secret Santa gift-giving event. If you aren't even sure what this is, here is a quick description.
Secret Santa is a popular holiday gift exchange where people anonymously buy gifts for one another, typically by drawing names from a hat to find out who their recipient will be.
Sounds like fun. But not if you know nothing about the person you have to buy for. So here are what are considered the worst Secret Santa gifts.
According to USA Today
1. Socks or clothing that miss the mark
2. Alcohol or other gifts that fall into sensitive categories
3. Recycled or used items
4. Home decor and kitchen appliances
5. Pregnancy tests, condoms, and other health-related items
6. Gag gifts that aren't a hit
7. No gift at all
8. Going over the budget
9. Awkward and embarrassing Christmas parties
10. Traditional gift-giving being replaced by Secret Santa