Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

10 Worst Secret Santa Gifts

I can’t even remember if I have ever taken part in a Secret Santa gift-giving event. If you aren’t even sure what this is, here is a quick description. Secret…

Rob Tanner
Christmas stress - busy xwoman wearing santa hat stressing for christmas shopping holding may christmas gifts in her arms, holiday season stress concept
Maridav/ Getty Images

I can't even remember if I have ever taken part in a Secret Santa gift-giving event. If you aren't even sure what this is, here is a quick description.

Secret Santa is a popular holiday gift exchange where people anonymously buy gifts for one another, typically by drawing names from a hat to find out who their recipient will be.

Sounds like fun. But not if you know nothing about the person you have to buy for. So here are what are considered the worst Secret Santa gifts.

According to USA Today

1. Socks or clothing that miss the mark

2. Alcohol or other gifts that fall into sensitive categories

3. Recycled or used items

4. Home decor and kitchen appliances

5. Pregnancy tests, condoms, and other health-related items

6. Gag gifts that aren't a hit

7. No gift at all

8. Going over the budget

9. Awkward and embarrassing Christmas parties

10. Traditional gift-giving being replaced by Secret Santa

Giftsecret santa
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
Related Stories
North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Christmas Markets In The U.S.
Human InterestReindeer Acts Like DogRob Tanner
This Weekend Is The Only Time To See A Christmas Classic For Free
Human InterestThis Weekend Is The Only Time To See A Christmas Classic For FreeRob Tanner
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Sweetwater" at Steven J. Ross Theatre on the Warner Bros. Lot
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: December 12Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect