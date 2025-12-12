Lainey Wilson Brings Young Boy Dressed as Fiancé Onstage at Las Vegas Show

Lainey Wilson delivered a standout moment during her Las Vegas tour stop when she brought a young fan onstage and crowned him “Cowgirl of the Night.” During her performance of “Yesterday, All Day, Every Day,” she also invited a boy dressed as her fiancé, Devlin “Duck” Hodges, to join her. Wearing a camo hat, blue jeans, a fake mustache, and a “Duck” shirt, the onstage participant mirrored Hodges' signature look. Wilson danced with him briefly before guiding him offstage as the song continued. Another crowd member, also dressed in similar “Duck” attire, was also welcomed to help finish the performance.

Video of the interaction quickly circulated on social media, with fans describing the moment as adorable and classic for Wilson's shows. The playful cameo added a personal touch at a time when interest in Wilson's relationship is at a high. She and Hodges became engaged in February after he proposed on the porch of George Jones' former estate in Franklin, Tennessee. While the couple has not announced a wedding date, ongoing planning suggests the ceremony may take place in 2026.

Wilson's love story continues to draw attention, especially as fans recall how she first met Hodges in 2021 and now jokingly celebrates the idea of marrying a man nicknamed Duck. Coverage surrounding her engagement has also been linked to features on her Nashville home and fashion galleries, though the Las Vegas moment remains the centerpiece.

Professionally, Wilson's momentum has never been stronger. She recently hosted the CMA Awards and won the CMA Awards 2025 Entertainer of the Year, where she was among the best country music artists. Her career expansion continues with new 2026 tour dates announced in Australia and New Zealand, featuring Flatland Cavalry and Kaitlin Butts on select shows.