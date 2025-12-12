Backstage Country
Reindeer Acts Like Dog

Rob Tanner
Now this is one cute story. This time of year, everyone is obsessed with reindeers. But his one is a little different.

CBS says a UK reindeer, named Lars, is going viral because he thinks he's a dog. He enjoys playing fetch and cuddling up with his owners just like a canine. He even wags his tail when he's happy. His owner says, "The only difference is that he has hooves and likes to eat apples. He was really small and wouldn't drink milk from his mum, so we hand-reared him and he kind of just thinks he's a dog."  Lars now lives on a farm. 

What is so funny is that in the video I notice that Lars has antlers that are just starting to grow. Too darn cute! He's only seven months old and was hand raised after his mother passed away.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
