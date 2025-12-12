Reindeer Acts Like Dog

Now this is one cute story. This time of year, everyone is obsessed with reindeers. But his one is a little different.

CBS says a UK reindeer, named Lars, is going viral because he thinks he's a dog. He enjoys playing fetch and cuddling up with his owners just like a canine. He even wags his tail when he's happy. His owner says, "The only difference is that he has hooves and likes to eat apples. He was really small and wouldn't drink milk from his mum, so we hand-reared him and he kind of just thinks he's a dog." Lars now lives on a farm.