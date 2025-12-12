Riley Green Looks Back on a Memorable 2025, Gears Up for 2026

To say that Riley Green had an eventful 2025 is an understatement. After all, he was right in the middle of the action (and in the headlines) for the past year. The singer-songwriter spent his year touring, accepting awards, winning PEOPLE magazine’s “Sexiest Country Star” title, delivering memorable performances, and releasing chart-topping hits.

Now, if we check his calendar for 2026, it seems he’ll be even busier next year.

Riley Green Looks Back on A Year Full of Momentum and Music

Green acknowledges 2025 as a big year for him. In an exclusive interview with Country Now, the “Half of Me” singer reflected on the incredible year that he had, especially winning major country music awards: “Well, for one, it’s always nice to have an award show like that towards the end of the year. You get to catch up with everybody and celebrate this cool thing we all get to do, which is traveling around playing country music. And to be able to go to those things is always fun.”

He added, “But to be nominated, and then to have a night we did, me and Ella [Langley] win three awards, it’s a pretty special thing. I’ve been around long enough to know it doesn’t happen very often.”

Green was also surprised to have back-to-back CMA wins. He won Musical Event of the Year last year for “You Look Like You Love Me,” his duet with Langley, and for this year, won Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for the same track. “I didn’t think I would get to go. It never crossed my mind that I would ever be up for an award or win an award, or much less win three,” he revealed. “It’s great, and to be able to perform at the award show is a big deal, so it was a great night all the way around.”

Welcoming the Holidays

Now that Christmas is around the corner, Green gave a glimpse of what the holidays are like in their household and credits his song “Christmas To Me” as an accurate description: “That might be the most accurate and true song I’ve ever written, except for my sister doesn’t have a tattoo,” he chuckled. “That’s the only part that’s not true.”